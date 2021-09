1 of 13

Experience a dynamic exhibition of 14 visual and performing artists at the beautiful location of Tashmoo Lake. It is presented by Peat and Repeat, an artist-run nonprofit, and curated by Caterina Verde. The show includes video, dance, paintings, drawings, photography, and more. It also features Islander Jack Greene’s work from over 60 years. Join everyone at Tashmoo Springs from Sept. 6 to 11 from 11 am to 6 pm daily, and be sure to check peatandrepeat.org.