5K Run/Walk for the Vineyard Haven library

This year, the Friends of Vineyard Haven Public Library’s annual 5K Run/Walk to benefit the library will be a “virtual” event. Register now and run or walk a 5K anytime during the month of September. According to a press release from the library, all registered participants will be entered into a raffle drawing for gift certificates to the Bunch of Grapes bookstore in Vineyard Haven.

The traditional 5K course for this race begins next to the library on Greenwood Avenue, turning left onto Main Street and proceeding up Main Street to the West Chop Lighthouse, then returning down Main Street to the library, but virtual participants can run or walk any 5k course of their choice. Participants are asked to follow public health guidance when completing their run or walk, the release says. If possible, show your support for the library by wearing a past year’s race T-shirt, and sharing a selfie to the library’s Facebook page.

There is no registration or fee required to participate, but a suggested donation of $25 will help the Friends of the Library continue to support library programs and services in the coming year.

To register, visit the race website at bit.ly/2EqgTSU.