Aquinnah: Little Bird music

The Gay Head 10K will be held this year but it will be virtual. You can help support the continued restoration and maintenance of the historic Gay Head Lighthouse by running the race wherever you are, anytime in October. There will also be a 5K and a 1-mile fun-run option as well as the 10K distance. Sign up by Sept. 17 to get a performance race shirt with this year’s new logo. The shirt will be mailed to you in time to wear it while you run. Go to bit.ly/3xPL4Zm or gayhead10k.com to register.

The town’s website now carries an “Energy Questionnaire,” created by the Climate and Energy Committee. Its purpose is to get a snapshot of how town residents use energy and the prospects for reaching our goal of using 100 percent renewable energy by 2040. The same questionnaire is being posted in other towns. Participation by as many town residents as possible will help the committee and the town to plot our future energy course. Please go to the website, aquinnah-ma.gov, and fill out the questionnaire. It will take only a few minutes, I promise.

The Aquinnah Public Library has some good programming this month. For the next four Thursdays, starting Sept. 9, they will host a Little Bird Music Class on the deck. Led by Laura, anyone can gather for seasonal songs and movement in a gently structured environment that encourages creativity. Please bring a blanket to sit on, a musical instrument if you have one, a scarf, and a small stuffed animal. All ages are welcome. The next meeting of the book group will be on Thursday, Sept. 23, at 3 pm to discuss “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins. The group will meet on the deck. Later in the day on Sept. 23, at 5 pm, there will be an author talk on Zoom. Join Merissa Nathan Gerson, author of “Forget Prayers, Bring Cake,” which explores themes of grief and community. Gerson’s writing has been featured in The New York Times, The Atlantic, and many other publications. Email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org to register for any of these events.

The Aquinnah Shop has closed for the season. Cliffhangers, the Outermost Inn, and the Orange Peel Bakery all remain open. The Orange Peel Bakery is hosting croissant Sundays. That’s right, fresh baked croissants in Aquinnah every Sunday. They come out of the oven at 9:30 am. Call 508-645-2025 to pre-order. Juli is also doing take-out pizza on Thursday evenings. The Outermost Inn will be open every night but Monday through September, call 508-645-3511 to make a reservation or most likely add yourself to their waitlist.

Fall hours for the bike ferry are 9 am to 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday and Thursday noon to 2 pm through September (they may run a little after September).

The Chilmark Tavern has a new schedule. They will be open for take-out Thursday through Monday from 5 to 8:30 pm. In-person dining will happen on Friday and Saturday on the outside patio only, weather permitting. You can order online at chilmarktavern.com or call the restaurant at 508-645-9400.

The Chilmark Store will be closing on or about Sept. 25. In some good up-Island news, Alley’s General Store has reopened.

Goodbye to Mike and Rachel MacDonald who returned home to Ithaca on Sunday. Hopefully they will return for a mid-winter visit. Happy Birthday to Clyde Smith whose birthday was on Sept. 2. He and Emerson Mahoney (Sept. 4) both celebrated with parties on Philbin Beach. Happy Birthday to sweet Anja May, who celebrates on Sept. 13.

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Molly Purves, mlpurves@yahoo.com.