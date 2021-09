Hailey Shea Bettencourt

Danielle Bettencourt and Timothy Bettencourt of West Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Hailey Shea Bettencourt, on August 23, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Hailey weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces.

Louise Aurora Sylvia

Lydia E. Sylvia and Leigh D. Sylvia of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Louise Aurora Sylvia, on August 30, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Louise weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

Theodoro Silva Souza

Daline Souza and Lucas Souza of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Theodoro Silva Souza, on August 31, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Theodoro weighed 6 pounds, 11.1 ounces.