Court Report: August 23, 2021

Cody L. May, New Smyrna Beach, Fla.; DOB 02/08/1988, marked lanes violation, negligent operation of motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol: continued to pre-trial conference with $100 bail.

Max R. Barnes, Vineyard Haven; DOB 09/18/1986, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest: case closed, counts dismissed with no court costs.

Jose Pestana, North Scituate, R.I.; DOB 08/28/1992, disorderly conduct: case closed, dismissed upon immediate payment of $150 court costs.

Steven M. Podufaly, Waban; DOB 07/09/1963, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pre-trial conference.

Timothy A. Higgins, Vineyard Haven; DOB 09/15/1983, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pre-trial conference with no abuse allowed towards alleged victim and must abide by any active restraining orders.

Dennis Rose, Oak Bluffs; DOB 01/17/1996, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, failed to stop for police, improper operation of motor vehicle: continued to pre-trial conference.

Deborah Travers, Vineyard Haven; DOB 08/18/1977, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest: continued to pre-trial conference.