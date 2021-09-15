Cribbage Club results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday night for week two of league play. We had 23 players, with the following results:

Alice Russell in first place with a grand slam (winning all games) with a 12/6 +64 card

Albert Whittier in second place with a 10/5 +67 card

Bill Russell in third place with a 9/4 +62 card

Jack Silvia in fourth place with a 9/4 +30 card

Neale Bassett in fifth place with a 8/4 +69 card

Suzanne Cioffi in sixth place with a 8/4 +53 card

Congratulations to Bill Russell for a 28 hand. There were only two skunks all night.

There were six 24-point hands.

Anyone who loves cribbage is encouraged to come and check us out and play. We meet every Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown, at 6 pm sharp.