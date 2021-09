1 of 3

Get ready to be dazzled by world-renowned master mentalist Jon Stetson, who will perform live at the M.V. Film Center in Vineyard Haven. He combines magic, mind reading, mystery, and humor for an engaging, interactive experience not to be missed. For tickets to this thrilling show on Friday, Sept. 17, at 7 pm, visit mvfilmsociety.com, or call 508-696-9369.