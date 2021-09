Thirty West Tisbury customers experienced power outages Wednesday from problems with privately-owned underground cables, Eversource spokesman Chris McKinnon told The Times on Wednesday.

Eversource’s crew is still evaluating the situation and deciding whether they can restore power to those affected or if repairs are needed.

“This particular cable is owned by a group of homeowners and we are working with them on finding a solution as quickly and as safely as possible,” McKinnon said.