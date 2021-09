1 of 2

Discover the secrets of how to declutter with a virtual workshop from Jamie Novak, author of “Keep This Toss That.” With a humorous twist, she will give nine ways to organize your kitchen and gain valuable space, just in time for fall baking. To join her on Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 7 to 8 pm, contact the Edgartown library: info@edgartownlibrary.org, 508-627-4221. Also visit jamienovak.com.