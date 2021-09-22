Event puts focus on suicide prevention

Darkness Into Vineyard Light, the annual event that puts the focus on suicide prevention and awareness, will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, from 5 to 7 am. The walk begins at Bend in the Road Beach on State Beach in Edgartown.

Suggested donation is $20. Proceeds benefit the Martha’s Vineyard Youth Task force. To register visit, mvyouthtaskforce.org/dvl2021 or darknessintovineyardlight.com. You can also take a photo of the QR code with this brief.

To volunteer, contact 774-263-2882 or darknessintovineyardlight@gmail.com.