Ladyfest returns to Circuit Avenue

Ladyfest, the annual female-fueled arts and music festival that raises awareness and funds for M.V. Community Services’ Connect to End Violence, will return once again to downtown Oak Bluffs on Saturday, Oct. 2, beginning at 5 pm. The event features musical artists from many genres including rock, soul, electronic, and pop and it benefits Connect, the local non-profit which aims to reduce domestic and sexual violence and assist victims in need. According to a press release from event organizers Rose Guerin and Kelly Feirtag, “The event comes at a particularly important time as the pandemic has further exacerbated the impact on domestic violence on Martha’s Vineyard.”

In 2020 Ladyfest had to rethink the festival due to COVID-19 and presented a 100 percent virtual event dubbed A Lil’ Ladyfest in partnership with the Martha’s Vineyard Museum and MVY Radio. This year marks the first return back to Circuit Avenue since the pandemic hit.

“We’re thrilled to be returning to Oak Bluffs and are grateful to the town’s continued support of this incredible event. We are working diligently with our partners, local organizations, and event participants to consider all precautions and ensure a safe, outdoor festival. Given current events we believe now more than ever that the message of Ladyfest needs to be heard,” says festival director Kelly Feirtag. Along with Guerin, Feirtag founded the festival in 2017 when both women were working at the Ritz Cafe.

Ladyfest 2021 is being presented in partnership with the Ritz Cafe, TPS Audio, MVY Radio, and the Oak Bluffs Association. The event begins at 5 pm with music, shopping, and food on Circuit Avenue, and it ends at 11 pm. Two stages will provide entertainment simultaneously, including the main stage outside of the Ritz and a smaller stage at Post Office Square. The event will follow all CDC guidelines and facemasks will be distributed at festival entrances.

Participating artists include Maryse Smith, The Outskirts, Lucy Mayhew, Jodie Treloar-Sampson and Sneakytown, Wolftrap featuring Bailey Mae Gardener, Island Hip Hop Dance Crew, Serendipity, Auntie Em and the Black Eyed Susans, Kate Taylor, Jemima James, Rose Guerin, Hosanna featuring Siren Mayhew, Barbararama featuring Barbara Hoy-Puciul, Missis Biskis, Lydia Fischer, and more to be announced.

For more information, including sponsorship inquiries, email kelly@ladyfestmv.com, call 917-287-5454, or visit ladyfestmv.com.