Capt. Robert Douglas film now available online

A video made to honor Capt. Robert Douglas, the 2020-2021 Creative Living Award winner, is now available online. The award was given to Douglas by the Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation on Sept. 21 in a ceremony held at Gannon & Benjamin Marine Railway. During the event, a short documentary film was shown that displayed people who knew Douglas coming forward to talk about the positive impact he has had on them and for Martha’s Vineyard. The film was made by Ollie Becker, director of Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival Productions. The video is now available online on Vimeo.