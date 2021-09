Samuel R. Nussbaum, M.D., 73, of Clayton, Mo., and Oak Bluffs died peacefully on Sept. 23, 2021, at home in Sengekontacket. He was the husband of Rhoda Kahn Nussbaum.

His funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Sept 29, at 12 pm at the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center, and burial will follow in the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Cemetery. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online tributes and information.