Cars roll and bags fly

The 14th annual Tisbury Firefighters Association Car Show returned to Tisbury Sunday and on a sun-splashed afternoon that felt more like mid-July than the end of September. Thousands of people flocked to Veterans Memorial Park to view the classic cars and feast on burgers and lobster rolls.

“It was a great event,” Ken Maciel said on behalf of the Tisbury Firefighters Association, sponsor of the event. “Everyone had a good time.”

In 2015, the car show moved from Main Street in Vineyard Haven to Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School after business owners complained about the street being closed down during a prime shoulder season weekend day.

In a text message, Maciel wrote: “We were happy to be back in Tisbury.”

Money raised from Sunday’s event, which had not yet been tallied, goes to the Tisbury Fallen Firefighters Fund.

This year there was also a Blazing Bags cornhole tournament, which attracted 27 teams including one from The Times (George Brennan and Brian Dowd) that was eliminated quickly from the double elimination tournament. The first place team was Team Cornoscopy (Todd Vanderhoop and Martin Hawksbee); second place went to Team Hole Patrol (Steve and Brad Furtaw), and the Long Shots (Bob Burnham and Weston Halkyard) took third place.

Organizer Ray Tattersall said he hopes to make the tournament an annual event.

The best in show winner of the car show was Matthew Ruley with his 1955 Chevy truck. Other car show winners included David Grain’s 1966 Mercedes 600 (first place); David Brown’s 1959 Armstrong (second place); and Michael Carroll’s 1950 Ford Capris (third place).