Oak Bluffs Council on Aging — October 2021

The OBCOA has a modified reopening plan. Contact Rose via email at rcogliano@oakbluffsma.gov, or call her at 508-693-4509, ext. 3, for more information or to sign up for all programs below.

Monday Morning Exercise Group, 8:45 am

Instructors: Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller.

The OBCOA is pausing its modified reopening of this class in-person. The program will continue via Zoom. In-person participation will be revisited in mid-October.

Fridays with Floyd Lifton, 9 am on Zoom.

Only equipment needed: whatever technology you’re logging in with and a chair (a folding chair with no arms is ideal). Email or call Rose for Zoom login info.

Exercise with Bill White, 9 am Thursdays

Class will continue in-person at the COA. Sign-in, hand washing, and masks are required. Class size limited to 13. Participation via Zoom also available.

Yoga with Martha Abbot on Zoom

To join Martha’s Yoga class on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 am, email Martha at spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for more info. Ten committed participants are required to hold this class. Contact Rose for more info.

Fish Delivery

OBCOA is on the Derby roster for fish distribution Oct. 1, 4, and 8. Contact Rose to be placed on the delivery list. No guarantee for fish availability.

Pedicare Clinics

The OBCOA needs three or four participants in order to start up these clinics again. Call to express interest.

Scam Alert!

Note there is a new scam. Callers have hacked Eversource telephone numbers and will threaten to shut your power off, demanding your debit card number within 15 minutes. If this happens, notify us at the COA and the OBPD.

Career Info: Home Care Aide Training

Become a healthcare professional! Training is available online via the Mass.gov website; it’s roughly 37 hours of training. Contact Rose for information.