Vineyard Haven Library issued a challenge

The Vineyard Haven Public Library has received a challenge grant from the Sibbri Foundation, a New York-based private philanthropic organization, according to a press release. The Sibbri Foundation has challenged the Vineyard Haven Public Library Fund, Inc. to raise $50,000 by Dec. 31, which will be matched dollar for dollar by the foundation. The press release said every donation and pledge made before the end of 2021 will count toward the challenge and will double in value toward the library’s capital campaign.

According to the press release, the funds will be used for the library’s plans to build an addition. The addition will have a multi-purpose function to accommodate the large demand for library programs, such as classes, lectures, films, entertainers, literary, and other cultural programs for all ages. The addition will have seating for up to 100 people, updated technology, an expanded reading room, and improved lighting, acoustics, and ventilation. Additionally, a new version of the Margaret Webster Shakespeare Garden will be installed, which was lost during the library’s last renovation in 2000.

In the past decade, the library experienced a 300% increase in attendance for adult programs. The library has hosted thousands of people over the years, with around 40 events per month. This need led to the formation of the VHPLBFI in 2019 with the sole purpose of raising funds for the library’s building efforts. So far, VHPLBFI has raised $900,000 of its $2 million campaign goal.

Online donations can be made through the VHPLBFI website. Pledge forms and more details about the project can also be found on the VHPLBFI website. Donations by check and pledge forms can be sent to VHPLBFI, PO Box 4961, Vineyard Haven 02568.