Island Autism hosts special needs planning webinar

Island Autism hosts an informational webinar on Special Needs Planning with attorney Fred Misilo, chair of the trust and estate department of Fletcher Tilton, a regional law firm with offices in Boston, Framingham, Providence, Worcester, and Cape Cod. The webinar is planned for Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 6 to 7:30 pm, with registration available at islandautism.org.

Parents, families, and guardians can learn the fundamental planning strategies used in creating an estate plan to benefit family members with an intellectual or developmental disability. Participants can review the overall objectives of such a plan, a press release from Island Autism says, including maximizing eligibility for government benefits, ensuring that future decisions by trustees and supporters are informed, and that they express the best interests of the person with an intellectual or developmental disability. Ways to integrate fundamental estate planning considerations such as minimizing estate tax liability, as well as probate court estate administration, the release says, will also be part of developing a sound and holistic estate plan.

Misilo has more than 30 years of experience in all aspects of estate planning, estate administration, trust management, and asset protection. He is a past president of both the Arc of the United States and the Arc of Massachusetts. Misilo is chair of the board of directors of Fallon Health, and served as deputy commissioner for the Massachusetts Department of Developmental Services.

For more information, visit islandautism.org.