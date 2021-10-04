Walking to fight hunger 

The 31st annual Martha’s Vineyard Crop Hunger Walk is underway. In order to keep people safe from COVID, the event is planned as individual walks like participants did in 2020. The event flyer invites participants to “walk safely alone or with family or friends to raise money to fight hunger!”

Individuals can participate by walking any time between now and October 17, with a closing celebration at St. Augustine’s Church in Vineyard Haven at 2:30 pm on that day.

So far, 27 people and 7 teams have registered and raised $2,686.56. From the money raised, 25 percent of the funds will be given to Island Food Pantry and the Vineyard Committee on Hunger. The rest of the money will be donated to Church World Services, a multi-denominational Christian nonprofit organization, and used in “the U.S. and globally for emergency food supplies, agricultural training, livestock, wells and pumps, farm seeds and farm equipment,” according to the Martha’s Vineyard Crop Hunger Walk page.

Registrants can raise money by making an online homepage through CWS CROP, to which donors can send contributions. Those who register offline can directly collect donations from people. Special envelopes for donations will be provided and all money raised can be handed in at St. Augustine’s Church on October 17. Participants are also invited to carry signs or other methods to advertise the campaign while they walk.

Those interested in participating can register at https://events.crophungerwalk.org/2021/event/marthasvineyard. If assistance is needed for registering, the crop walk’s Libby Field can be contacted at mvcropwalk@gmail.com or 703-424-3968. If you want to avoid using a computer for the registration process, contact Woody Bowman at 508-958-7058.