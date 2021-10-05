Aquinnah: Cranberry Day

Just one more holiday weekend to get through and then the season is officially over. Happy Indigenous Peoples’ Day weekend everyone. Let’s all take a deep inhale and exhale. We made it through a very intense and strange season. Good work.

Happy Cranberry Day (Tuesday, Oct. 12) to the original Islanders. I cannot wait to see the pictures of all the kids in the bogs loading berries into their baskets, truly one of my favorite things about living here. I hope it’s a good crop with fine weather.

A very special author talk is happening this Thursday at the Aquinnah library, Victoria Wright will be discussing her new novel, “Listen Within” at 5 pm via Zoom. Victoria is the daughter of Beverly Wright, so she has deep roots in Aquinnah. On Tuesday, Oct. 12, Jannette Vanderhoop will lead a virtual reading of her children’s book “Cranberry Day” in honor of the Wampanoag holiday. The reading will be followed by a talk and discussion for all ages about the history of this harvest celebration. The next meeting of the book group will take place on Thursday, Oct. 21, from 3 to 4 pm to discuss Beryl Markham’s “West with the Night.” Email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org to register for any of these events.

This is the last weekend that the Outermost Inn will be open for dinner, they are closing after service on Sunday night. They will be reopening at the end of the month for lunch and brunch, so stay tuned for dates and times. The shops up at the Cliffs — How Was Wee, Stony Creek Gifts, and On the Cliffs will be open through the end of October. Of course, the Orange Peel Bakery will keep it going year-round. Juli plans on doing takeout pizzas on Thursdays and Croissant Sundays for the immediate future. The Chilmark Tavern closed for the season this past Saturday.

The first Annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day will be held this Monday, Oct. 11, from 2 to 4 pm at Felix Neck. This is a joint venture between Sassafras Earth Education and the Aquinnah Cultural Center. Come to hear speakers, music, and drumming and to celebrate the people and the culture that has been on and of this Island for thousands of years.

The Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival will hold a “mini-fest” this weekend beginning on Friday, Oct. 8 at 7 pm with the film “Spencer,” a fictional account of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage. On Saturday at 6:15 pm, they will screen the documentary, “Becoming Cousteau,” for the “late show” on Saturday it’s “The Humans” starring Amy Schumer and Richard Jenkins at 8:30 pm. The festival concludes on Sunday with a screening of “The Rescue” at 7 pm, a documentary about the rescue of the team and their coach who were trapped in a cave in Northern Thailand. Remember that? All the way back in 2018, I know a lot has happened since then but it’s still a good story. All the films are screening at the drive-in at the skating rink, you can go to driveinmv.com or tmvff.org for tickets and information.

Island Grown Initiative is hosting a series of talks on regenerative gardening, the next two will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, and Saturday, Oct. 30, from noon to 1:30 pm. Pre-registration is required, go to igimv.org to register and email emily@igimv.org with any questions.

Happy Birthday to my neighbor, Walter Ricciardi, and to Megan Grennan whose birthdays are Oct. 10. Happy Anniversary to my husband of 17 years, Curtis Langer, our anniversary is also Oct. 10.

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Molly Purves, mlpurves@yahoo.com.