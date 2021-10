Sofia Kay Martino

Laura Martino and Dan Martino of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Sofia Kay Martino, on Sept. 30, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Sofia weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces, and joins big sister Adriana and big brother Julian at home.

Kira Rose Clark Vitelle

Virginia Vitelle and Rocco Vitelle of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Kira Rose Clark Vitelle, on Oct. 1, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Kira weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces.