Poet’s Corner

cloak and merge

By Susan Puciul

bees blinded in goldenrod

mossy bank of pond all a-hum

one white butterfly wilds out

from cream-colored clump

of honeysuckle in bloom

Eel Pond mirrors

original face

of bluest sky

clouds silent music

purring across the tongue of

a late summer afternoon

asters ta-da-ing at the foot

of a lone beech tree

leaves lifted palms

upturned at the crown

pure watcher

absent knower

understanding

the more you slow down

the more invisible

you become

Susan Puciul lives in Chilmark and has been a member of the Cleveland House Poets since 2009. Of the many joys and urgencies of poetry, she finds the nature poem to be a splendid vehicle to help us come to our senses and to “stop the world from going to sleep.”

