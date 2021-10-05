cloak and merge
By Susan Puciul
bees blinded in goldenrod
mossy bank of pond all a-hum
one white butterfly wilds out
from cream-colored clump
of honeysuckle in bloom
Eel Pond mirrors
original face
of bluest sky
clouds silent music
purring across the tongue of
a late summer afternoon
asters ta-da-ing at the foot
of a lone beech tree
leaves lifted palms
upturned at the crown
pure watcher
absent knower
understanding
the more you slow down
the more invisible
you become
Susan Puciul lives in Chilmark and has been a member of the Cleveland House Poets since 2009. Of the many joys and urgencies of poetry, she finds the nature poem to be a splendid vehicle to help us come to our senses and to “stop the world from going to sleep.”
Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Poet’s Corner curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.