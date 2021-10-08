MVY Radio awards Business Diversity Initiative grants

Tap Tasting Craft Brew & More from Mashpee, Al Fresco Tails Pet Sitting From Vineyard Haven, and The Monarch Studio from Edgartown were named winners of MVYRadio’s first round of Business Diversity Initiative grants. The grants consist of a total of 60 underwriting messages to be used for the next three months by award winners to educate the public about their business on MVYRadio. Each set of 15-second messages are valued at $1,200.

The Business Diversity Initiative grants were originally created to offer underwriting messages to business owners from traditionally underrepresented communities.

“As a public radio station, we want to make sure our platform is accessible to a diverse array of listeners, community members and clients,” Tristan Israel, MVYRadio board member and chair of the diversity committee, said in a press release. “We hope to help give a lift to some businesses who are trying to tell their story.”

The application period for the next round of grants is currently open. The deadline is December 31 and the winners will be awarded in the first week of January. The application and more information about the grant can be found at https://www.mvyradio.org/diversity.