Hospital opens over 650 booster appointments

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital is opening another round of Pfizer booster appointments with over 650 becoming available at 4:30 pm Friday.

In a press release Friday afternoon, communications specialist Marissa Lefebvre said appointments can be scheduled as normal through the hospital’s online platform. Those who need assistance can reach hospital staff at 508-684-4500.

Appointments are available for the following dates and times:

Oct. 26 to Oct. 28 from 11 am through 4:30 pm

Oct. 29 from 11 am through 4 pm

Nov. 2 to Nov. 4 from 11 am through 4:30 pm

Nov. 5 from 11 am through 4 pm

COVID vaccine appointments are done at the hospital’s drive through tent.

Currently, third-dose booster shots are only for those who received their second dose of Pfizer at least six months ago, and are either 65 years of age or older, or 18 years or older with an underlying medical condition, or those who work or live in a high-risk setting.