Court Report: Oct. 8, 2021

Oct. 8

Osvaldo D. Alves, Edgartown; DOB 07/15/1981, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pre-trial conference.

Allen T. Evans, Cincinnati, Ohio; DOB 08/15/1959, driving under the influence of alcohol, marked lanes violation: continued to pre-trial conference.

Ryan J. Fahey, Vineyard Haven; DOB 04/24/1991, assault and battery on family/household member, strangulation or suffocation: continued to pre-trial conference with $2,000 bail.

Clemente Hernandez, Vineyard Haven; DOB 09/212/2021, driving under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, failed to stop/yield, driving without a license: continued to pre-trial conference.

David P. Rogers, Worcester; DOB 03/01/1984, disorderly conduct: continued to pre-trial conference.

David P. Rogers, Worcester; DOB 03/01/2984, breaking and entry for misdemeanor, disorderly conduct, trespassing: continued to pre-trial conference.