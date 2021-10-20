Cribbage Results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown for another fun week of cribbage. We welcomed two new players from Oak Bluffs.

We had a total of 24 players this week with Jack Silvia taking first place with a 12/5 +112 card; Kevin Lewis in second with a 11/5 +79 card; Colin Evanson in third with a 10/4 +91 card; in fourth place was Bo Picard with a 9/4 +72 card; Bill Russell was fifth with a 9/4 +36 card, and Byram Devine was sixth with a 9/4 +30 card.

There were a total of 14 skunks (a win by more than 30 points).

If you love cribbage and you can play a game in 20 minutes or less, please come and check us out. We are always wanting and welcoming new players.