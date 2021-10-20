Engagement: Oksanen – McCabe

Tom and Tish Oksanen of Sudbury, Mass., are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Lilly Angela Oksanen, of Sudbury to Kevin James McCabe of Kingston, N.Y., and Edgartown, son of Brian McCabe and Kristi Jo Weber-McCabe of Kingston, Edgartown, and Stuart, Fla. Kevin proposed to Lily in Aquinnah.

The bride-to-be graduated with a degree in communications and is employed with the Kraft Group. The groom-to-be graduated from Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston with a degree in civil engineering. He is employed with the Department of Public Works of Sudbury as director of operations. The couple are planning a wedding on May 18, 2023.