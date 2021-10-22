Wampanoag tribe gets grant to study Menemsha Pond

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is awarding more than $6.6 million in Tribal Wildlife Grants to federally recognized Native American and Alaskan Native tribes, including $197,911 for the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah), according to a press release. The tribe will use the funds for its project called “the study and restoration of aquatic cultural significant populations in the Menemsha Pond Complex.” The tribe will study blueback herring, alewife, and American eel populations in the Menemsha Pond Complex and gather data for the fisheries managers.

“The Tribal Wildlife Grants Program provides an unparalleled opportunity for federal and state government agencies to partner with tribes in the conservation of our shared and highly valued natural heritage, as well as cultural priorities,” service principal deputy director Martha Williams said in a press release. “These grants are critical in helping achieve these goals and strengthening partnerships between the Service and Tribes.”

According to the press release, these grants are only available for federally recognized Native American and Alaskan Native tribes. The program is conducted under the Related Agencies Appropriations Act of 2002 through the State and Tribal Wildlife Grants Program.