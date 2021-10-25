Cribbage results

cribbage. We played six games and the results are as follows: first- Neale Bassett with an 11/5 +60 card (he also was dealt an elusive 28 point hand); second- Suzanne Cioffi with a 10/4 + 64 card; third- Jack Silvia with a 9/4 +46 card; fourth was a tie, with Mary Alice Russell and David Pothier both pulling a 9/4 + 41 card; sixth- Angie Fisher with a 9/4 +36 card.

We had four 24 point hands and a total of nine skunks (a win greater than

30 points).

We play every Wednesday night — sign in is at 5:45 pm and play starts at 6 pm sharp.

If you like cribbage and can play a game in 20 minutes, come on down and join the fun.