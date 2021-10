Little ones can delight in an activity-filled playgroup complete with friendly animals, art projects, books, music, gardening, cooking, and much more. This Farm Tots Preschool Explorers drop-off program at the Trustees’ Farm Institute is for ages 2-and-a-half to 5. The next one is on Tuesday, Nov. 2, from 9:30 to 11:30 am. For more details and to register, visit thetrustees.org/tfi, or call 508-627-7007.