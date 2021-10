The Edgartown Council on Aging serves as an information and referral source for long-term services and supports available to older adults. Masks are required in all town buildings. In-person programs are subject to cancellation or change, with limited notice, due to COVID-related concerns. Open Monday-Friday, 9-4.

To stay updated on programs, sign up to receive our emails and monthly digital newsletter with mkeating@edgartown-ma.us, or call 508-627-4368. edgartowncoa.com.

November 2021

Vineyard Smiles Dental Clinic at the Anchors. Thursday, Nov. 11. Space is limited. Call 508-627-4368 to register.

Adele Dreyer’s Piano Lounge Hour. Friday, Nov. 19, at 1 pm via Zoom.

Healthy Aging MV Advance Care Planning Workshop. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 1 pm on Zoom.

Conversation Group. Thursdays, Nov. 4 and 18, from 11 am to 12 noon.

Hearing Wellness with Shawn Woodbrey. Nov. 8, appointments beginning at 9 am.

Mindfulness Meditation with Ed Merck via Zoom. Fridays at 9:30 am.

You must call at least 24 hours in advance to register for lunch.

Brown Bag Lunch pickup at the ECOA. Tuesdays, 11 am – 12:30 pm, $3. See newsletter for weekly offering.

Friday Café To-Go! Pickup at the Anchors. Fridays, 11 am – 12:30 pm, $5. See newsletter for weekly selection.

Tai Chi with Nan Doty, Wednesdays, 9:30-10:30.

Tai Chi Qigong for Octogenarians, via Zoom. Wednesdays, 11 am. Call or email Meris to register.

Yoga with Carol Vega, Tuesdays at 9 am.