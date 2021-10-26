508-693-2896

November 2021

The Up-Island Council on Aging will be closed on Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. Also, we will be closed on Nov. 25 and 26 for Thanksgiving.

Yoga with Shanta! Thursdays at 9:30 am

Yoga with Shanta is a very gentle style that includes using a chair, and standing and floor exercise. Shanta Gabriel began Hatha Yoga classes in 1975 when she was 30. She continues to believe that the gentle, stretching movement of yoga is one of the best ways for seniors to stay strong and flexible in the physical body.

Audiology Clinic, 1:30-4 at Indian Hill Medical Center

Hearing loss and increased challenges in communicating are realities to many in our aging communities. Howes House has teamed up with Dr. Lesley Segal of Vineyard Audiology for monthly individual hearing clinics and presentations, on the fourth Tuesday of the month. Call us to make an appointment.

Discussion Group

Weekly discussion group, Tuesda’s 1:30-3 pm on the Patio. Join our popular discussion group for discussions of contemporary and controversial subjects. All are welcome.

Island Grown Initiative (IGI) Mobile Market

Mobile Market will be INSIDE at Howes House on Tuesdays (starting in November), 2:45-4 pm. Preorder pickups from 2:45-3 pm, then open market from 3-4 pm.This is a wonderful opportunity to purchase local produce from various Island farms. SNAP and HIP benefits accepted! Mobile market is for all ages and incomes!