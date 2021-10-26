MVRHS Luncheon!

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School
Culinary Arts & Music Departments
Culinary Arts Dining Room
Thursday, Dec. 9
Music at 11
Lunch served promptly at 11:30
Menu to be announced
Always delicious!
$12
Reservations are a must! Call 508-939-9440.
Unfortunately, scheduling became a challenge in November, with two holidays falling on Thursdays (Veterans Day on the 11th, Thanksgiving Day the 25th, and half-days at the high school the entire week of Nov. 15!). Looking forward to a special holiday menu in December!