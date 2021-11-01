On the hunt for Halloween in Edgartown

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
0

The Edgartown Board of Trade held its Happy Hunting Halloween event on Sunday with merchants handing out treats to costumed kids. Meanwhile, dogs were on parade at Nevin Square at the Al Fresco Tails Pet Sitting Tricks and Treats event.

