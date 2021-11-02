Cribbage Results

Eighteen brave cribbage players cast the storm aside and met for another fun night of cribbage Wednesday, Oct. 27, at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown.

The results are as follows:

1st place – Jack Silvia with another grand slam 14/6 +93 card

2nd place – Albion Alley with a 11/5 +72 card

3rd place – Bill Russell with a 10/5 +31 card

4th place – George Giosmas with a 9/4 +38 card

5th place – David Rossi with a 8/4 +46 card

There were a total of eight skunks (winning a game by more than 30 points).

There was only one 24-point hand.

We welcome any new players. If you can play a game in 20 minutes or less, come to the American Legion hall in Edgartown and join us. We start at 6 pm sharp.