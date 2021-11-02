West Tisbury to hold special town meeting

West Tisbury will vote on whether to accept the new cost-sharing formula for the Tri-Town Ambulance service at a special town meeting later this month.

According to the warrant article, the Up-Island towns will pay a third of 75% of the budget while the remaining 25% will be split based on each town’s call volume. The allocation of revenue generated from insurance reimbursements will follow the same formula in the budget. This ambulance cost-sharing formula, alongside other issues, will be voted on during the West Tisbury special town meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 7 pm. at West Tisbury School.

Up-Island educational issues will also be considered during the special meeting, such as West Tisbury entering into an inter-municipal agreement with the Up-Island school district to help finance Chilmark School’s heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system renovations. Voters will also consider spending $257,370 to cover a part of the costs of replacing West Tisbury School’s roof. The total cost of the project is estimated at $643,713.

Additionally, voters will also decide whether to spend $5,000 toward an Island-wide storm tide pathways study and mapping project being done by the Martha’s Vineyard Commission.

Voters will also consider changes and additions to West Tisbury policies. One is a program in which veterans and individuals at least 60 years old can do volunteer work for the town in exchange for reduced taxes. Additionally, voters will decide whether the West Tisbury town clerk will adopt a Massachusetts general law in which if voter registration day falls on a Saturday, the clerk is allowed to treat it as a Friday or a Monday. This would allow voters to register on a Friday or a Monday rather than requiring them to do it on a Saturday.

The seven-article warrant is available on the West Tisbury town website.