Are you a major bookworm? Do you have some old books stashed away on your shelf that might be valuable? Kenneth Gloss, proprietor of the internationally known Brattle Book Shop in Boston’s Downtown Crossing section, will give a virtual presentation via Zoom on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 6 pm, on behalf of the Vineyard Haven library. Gloss will share the history of his book shop, and will be available for free verbal appraisals. For more information, email amcdonough@clamsnet.org, or call 508-696-4211.