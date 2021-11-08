Edgartown: The last two weeks have been a wild ride

The last two weeks have been a wild ride. Starting with the huge nor’easter causing so much damage heading into Halloween weekend to the wind and rain over that weekend that lead to crazy flooding to rescheduled half days and parent teacher conferences — my head is spinning. Add to that that I’ve signed on to help coach the girls’ basketball team and my days seem to be running over right into each other. It would appear that I’ve been able to over-fill that free time I wrote about a couple of weeks ago when Amelia headed off to Hawaii.

Happy birthday to Patti Culkins on Nov. 9, Deneen Convery on Nov. 11, Meaghan Morris on Nov. 14, and Caitlin Nichols and Charlie Morano on Nov. 17.

There is an Edgartown School committee meeting on Nov. 10 at 4:30 pm in the staff dining room at the school, and a Parent-Teacher Association meeting on Nov. 16 at 5:30 pm.

The Wicked Good Musical Revue returns to the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse this weekend. On Friday and Saturday at 7 pm, and Sunday at 2 pm, the cabaret performers will perform showtunes and standards. Proof of vaccination and masks will be required. Check out the website at mvplayhouse.org/theater/events for more information.

As I write this, board of health agents from the Island towns are poised to discuss changes to the mask mandates because our COVID numbers have continued to decline over the last several weeks. I personally think that the masks have helped us get those numbers down. I know people are sick of wearing them, myself included, but it’s not such a big deal to wear them a bit longer, is it? I mean, they’ve approved vaccines for kids and those are starting locally soon, so maybe it’s worth waiting another month or two through the holidays, and then looking at it again in January. We’ll see what they decide. Regardless, I expect we’ll still be wearing them in schools for a while, as the mandate for schools has been extended into January.

That’s about all for now folks. As we had a quick turn around and deadline for this coming week due to the holiday, there isn’t a ton of news out there this week. Have a great week. Veterans Day is on Nov. 11. There will be a ceremony at Ocean Park at 11 am.

Have a great week. And if you appreciate your freedoms, even a little bit, remember we owe so much to the men and women who have served our country. Stay safe, wear your masks, and be healthy.