Tisbury: Better to be safe when you can

Heard on Main Street: Fly the flag. It’s Veterans Day.

You’d never know it wasn’t still summer. Most weekends it is impossible to book any ferries. I don’t remember these problems in the past. Although September is always beautiful here, now it’s November. What’s going on?

See the new exhibit “Learning to be Modern: 1921-2021” at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum showing how the Vineyard became modern not by slow, steady change nor by the short, sharp shock of a revolution. Among the many causes were a fleet of elegant steamers, a global war, a political scandal, and a blockbuster movie. It was heralded by the glow of electric lights at Gay Head and the cheers of fans at the first Vineyard Cup football game. It erased lines that had divided the Island for centuries and created new ones that divide it today. It linked the Island to the wider world. Martha’s Vineyard became what we know today during the 100 years from 1921 to 2021.

If you are not a member and not sure you can afford to visit the museum, you should know that Wednesdays are still pay what you want at MVM. Regular admission rates do not apply. MVM is open from 10 am to 4 pm every Wednesday. You must wear a mask to enter.

Good things happen on Wednesdays: The “Walk and Talk Book Club” has become “Wednesday Walk the Chop.” Meet others at 5 pm on Wednesdays at the Vineyard Haven library and then walk the loop to the West Chop lighthouse and back — just over three miles. Rain or shine, no sign up necessary. Co-sponsored by the Cape Cod Municipal Health Group.

Rainy Day wants you to help the Island Food Pantry. Bring in three food items and receive a 25 percent off coupon good until Dec. 24. You can also send a $25 check to the Vineyard Committee on Hunger, P.O. Box 4685, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. Mark the check Family2Family to help with holiday meals, or leave food items at the many places accepting donations. They make it easy to help.

The All Ages Chess Club now meets indoors on Saturdays, from 2 to 3 pm. Are you looking for a partner, a challenge, or a new move? Maybe you’re simply hoping to learn more. Play at the Oak Bluffs library with a group of chess lovers in this welcoming environment. Email amcdonough@clamsnet.org for more info.

Remember that the Island Grown Initiative Mobile Market is available at different sites every week until Feb. 1 for pre-orders only. Pre-order at mobilemarketorders.square.site. They come to St. Augustine’s Church parking lot at 4:30 pm on Thursdays.

We all enjoy good music. Thankfully we have the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber Music Society. The 2021 annual MVCMS Thanksgiving Concert is at 4 pm on Saturday, Nov. 20 — the Saturday before Thanksgiving. This year it features the Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra and will be at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $30, available at mvcms.org and at the door on the day of the concert. Students and children receive free admission. Masks are required indoors.

You are also invited to join in a 3:15 pm pre-concert talk. The concert starts with “Entr’acte” by Caroline Shaw, a young American Pulitzer Prize composer based in New York City and Western Massachusetts. Her music is original, easy to listen to, and spans from classical to pop. The Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra will also perform Bartok’s “Romanian Folk Dances,” Handel’s “Concerto Grosso in A minor,” and concludes with Tchaikovsky’s “Serenade for Strings.”

I understand the boats are all sold out for the day before Thanksgiving. That makes sense. Be sure not to forget to wear your masks and be careful to keep a safe distance from others. Last year’s holidays brought a lot of COVID problems. It is no fun to keep worrying about it, but much better to be safe when you can.

The virtual Vineyard Book Club features Vineyard authors and will meet on Zoom on Tuesday, Nov. 30, from 6 to 7 pm. This month’s book is “Martha’s Vineyard: Isle of Dreams” by Susan Branch. Put a copy on hold at bit.ly/31AqTUV and join in the discussion. Email ccooney@clamsnet.org for more information.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out on Saturday to Katie Davey. Wish a happy one to Rebecca Gonsalves on Tuesday.

Heard on Main Street: Be nice or your hard drive will kill your mouse.