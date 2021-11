Luke Eldridge Bartkus and Julianne Michael Horner were married on June 12, 2021, at East Chop Beach Club in Oak Bluffs. The bride’s parents are Michael Lee Horner and Colette Marie Horner of San Jose, Calif., and the groom’s parents are John Alden Bartkus of Marshfield, Mass., and Lorraine Eldridge of West Tisbury.