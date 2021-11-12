Tisbury and Edgartown secure state grants

Tisbury and Edgartown were among the 16 communities across Massachusetts that were awarded $3 million from the first round of the Rural and Small Town Development Fund grant program, according to a press release from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development.

The program supports local projects in communities with populations below 7,000 or population density of less than 500 people per square mile.

Tisbury was awarded $400,000 to “design, fabricate, install, and test an enhanced denitrification wastewater treatment system,” the release states. The system will serve a neighborhood of 20 affordable rental apartments being developed.

Edgartown was awarded $30,000 to create a revised Master Plan that addresses “climate change adaptation, renewable energy, affordable housing, regional transportation, multi-modal transport systems, ‘form based’ zoning, retail and trades zoning expansion, and upgrade of vulnerable municipal resources and facilities,” the release states.

“The Rural and Small Town Development Fund is an important new resource for our smaller communities,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in the release. “This program is the result of a collaborative process with our colleagues in the Legislature, and I congratulate the communities receiving funding today to pursue local projects.”