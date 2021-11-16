Boys and Girls Club ready for polar plunge

The Edgartown select board approved the Boys and Girls Club polar plunge on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 12 pm at Bend-in-the-Road Beach in Edgartown.

“I recommend that Margaret represent the board for this plunge,” select board member Arthur Smadbeck said.

“I deny,” select board member Margaret Serpa said while laughing.

The plunge will be both in-person and virtual with the in-person portion being live streamed online. The virtual portion will allow families to send in videos of participants getting ice water dumped on them to be eligible for a $150 Cronig’s gift card.

The club received a grant through the Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation focused on addressing food insecurity. To get the money into families hands, the club is holding a virtual polar plunge to distribute the Cronig’s gift cards.

Similar to the viral ice bucket challenge, participants will have to record a video stating why they love the club and then take an icy dunk in their tub or throw a cold bucket of water over their heads. Videos can then be sent to sara@mvbgclub.org who will send instructions on contactless pickup of Cronig’s gift cards.

To sign up or donate, visit givebutter.com/MVBGCLUB. The virtual polar plunge to receive a Cronig’s gift card is free. In person-tickets are $20. Same-day registration for the plunge opens at 11 am at the beach. The event will also be live streamed on givebutter.

“The virtual polar plunge is focused on families experiencing food insecurity,” club development coordinator Sara Dario told The Times in a phone call. “It’s helping us make contact with these families.”

In other business, the Harbor View Hotel is closing its doors Jan. 2 to Feb. 2 for facilities updates and offseason upkeep. The hotel will be keeping its year-round employees employed during this period.