Laurel Redington wins broadcasting awards

MVY Radio’s Laurel Redington has won two Massachusetts Broadcasters Association awards for segments she produced in 2020 and 2021, according to a press release.

Both segments originally aired on MVY’s Sunday morning public affairs show “The Vineyard Current ” on WMVY 88.7FM.

In the category Spot News Coverage, Redington won a Merit Award for a piece entitled “An Affordable Housing Shortage Threatens Island Infrastructure.” In the segment, Redington speaks with co-chairs of the Coalition to Create a Martha’s Vineyard Housing Bank, Julie Fay and Arielle Faria.

In the Feature Story category, Redington won first place for “An Island Childcare Crisis Finds its Champion.” In this segment, Redington interviews Joanne Lambert, network coordinator for the Martha’s Vineyard Family Child Care program of Martha’s Vineyard Community Services.

Redington won Massachusetts Broadcaster awards in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019, and in 2020 she won three separate awards. Since joining MVY in 1991, Redington has held various roles at the station. Since March of 2017 she has worked as community outreach director, a position she initiated. She focuses on creating programming for the station that benefits the community, and serves as a liaison and emissary to local nonprofits and other organizations.