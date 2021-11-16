Polly Renear

There will be a memorial service for Polly Renear on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at the West Tisbury First Congregational Church, at 2 pm. Masks are required inside the church. A reception will immediately follow the service, at the Grange Hall.

