On Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10:30 am to 12 pm, the M.V. Community Seed Library Group will host a Seed Collection Day at the West Tisbury library. Visit the library to “return” the seeds you borrowed and/or add your own local saved vegetable, flower, and fruit seeds to the special collection. According to a press release from the library, seed saving experts will be available to help you process and label your seeds and answer any seed questions. Your efforts help the library grow and develop locally adapted varieties for the seed cabinet, and share in the success of producing locally grown food. The seed library is a collaboration with Island Grown Initiative, Polly Hill Arboretum, West Tisbury library, Whippoorwill Farm, and Island farmers and home gardeners.

No sign up is required to attend the event, which is free and open to the public. Masks are required. Contact the West Tisbury library with questions about Seed Collection Day at wt_mail@clamsnet.org or by calling 508-693-3366.

