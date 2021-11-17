Habitat for Humanity selects family for Oak Bluffs home

Habitat for Humanity has selected a family for its newest home, a two-bedroom house to be built on Eastville Avenue in Oak Bluffs.

The family includes Ghamiris Marta and her daughter Natalie, 9. Marta is an Island native who attended Island schools, and now works at the Martha’s Vineyard Airport.

“We are extremely pleased; she’s just a great person, that she can stay in the community and have a home of her own,” Habitat executive director Greg Orcutt told The Times in a phone call.

The land was donated through the Oak Bluffs affordable housing committee, the Oak Bluffs select board, and approved by town voters at annual town meeting.

Orcutt said a recent building boom on the Island has delayed the project, but construction is expected to begin in three weeks.

The home will be built with donated materials and volunteer labor. The family is required to invest 250 hours of sweat equity into the construction of the home.

Additionally, landscaper and affordable housing committee member Mark Crossland volunteered to clear the lot to ready it for construction. Martha’s Vineyard Bank has provided funding to purchase appliances, and the town of Oak Bluffs provided $234,900 through its Community Preservation committee to help build the home.

“I’ve gotten a dozen calls already,” Orcutt said. “Airport staff, others in the community are eager to volunteer.”

This home will be the third Habitat home in Oak Bluffs, and will remain in the town’s affordable housing stock in perpetuity. Once completed, Habitat will begin work on its next affordable home on Prospect Avenue, also in Oak Bluffs.