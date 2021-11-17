Stop & Shop raises money for American Cancer Society 

Stop & Shop raised a total of $1.6 million for the American Cancer Society to support the fight against breast cancer throughout the month of October, according to a press release. For over a decade, New York City, Long Island, and New Jersey Stop & Shop locations have annually raised money for the American Cancer Society. This year, all of Stop & Shop’s more than 400 locations participated in the fundraising effort. Another addition to the campaign was in-store signs featuring Stop & Shop associates who have been impacted by breast cancer, sharing “why they fight for a cure,” according to the press release.

A representative from Stop & Shop told The Times through email that their Cape and Islands locations collectively raised $81,500 for the fundraiser.

“We’re thankful to our customers and our associates for their ongoing commitment to help save lives and fund the future of breast cancer research and care,” Jennifer Brogan, Stop & Shop director of external communications and community relations, said in the press release. “This campaign is particularly important to our associates, customers, and communities — and we look forward to continuing our partnership with the American Cancer Society to fund research, support patients, and spread the word about prevention.”

According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in their lifetime.

“It is exciting to see the growth of our partnership with Stop & Shop, not just the leadership and associates who supported the campaign, but also the customers who so generously gave at checkout to help fund our mission of fighting cancer,” Anthony Marino, executive vice president of the American Cancer Society’s Northeast region, said in the press release. “We are so grateful to all who gave and helped raise these critical funds to support patients in need today, and the future of cancer research.”

The American Cancer Society’s Northeast region also posted a video thanking Stop & Shop, alongside information about breast cancer presented by Dr. Tiffany Rios, which can be watched at bit.ly/3F83icG.