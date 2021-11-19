Commitment and compassion recognized

To the Editor:

The board of directors of Hospice and Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard wants to take a moment during National Hospice and Palliative Care Month and let all our staff know how much we truly appreciate all that you do for this community. Your commitment to end-of-life care is a special thing, and we know your work is harder right now as you all learn about and prepare for Medicare certification.

During this month, professional hospice workers across the country are remembered for their healthcare specialty, available to members of their communities who are faced with a life-limiting illness. Our board members recognize and celebrate your special expertise and talent in caring for our patients and families, seeing them as unique individuals, listening to them, and addressing their needs. Thank you for your skills, courage, and compassion in carrying out the work of hospice and palliative care.

We want you to know that it does not go unnoticed.

James Butterick

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Hospice and Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard