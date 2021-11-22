16 new COVID cases last week

The Martha’s Vineyard boards of health reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 last week.

Last week’s cases increased by one from the previous week’s 15 cases after the boards of health removed one case because the individual was not on the Island when they tested positive.

Of the 16 new cases, 12 were reported at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, three at TestMV, and one from another provider. There are 14 cases being tracked by public health officials, one that is not, and one lost to follow up. There were 13 symptomatic cases, one with no symptoms, and two with an unknown symptom status. There continue to be breakthrough cases with 11 of the 16 new cases being vaccinated, four unvaccinated, and one with unknown symptoms.

Of the 16 new cases, four are in their 60s, three in their 50s, 30s, and 20s, two in their 50s, and one under the age of 10.

The hospital opened COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 earlier this month, following approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To sign children up, parents or guardians can use the hospital’s online scheduling platform at mvhospital.org, clicking the yellow banner at the top page, and following the prompts.