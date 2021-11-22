Court Report: Nov. 12-Nov. 15

Nov. 12

Sean S. Steves, Edgartown; DOB 01/03/1963, Negligent Operation of motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage.

Andrew J. Farrissey, Oak Bluffs; DOB 04/25/1962, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pre-trial conference with orders to have no contact with alleged victim.

Tilman L. Dubose, Edgartown; DOB 12/16/1967, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, in possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, assault and battery: continued to pre-trial conference with condition of no abuse towards the alleged victim.

Matthew Thomas, Bedford, N.H.; DOB 11/18/1959, assault and battery on a disabled person 60 years or older, assault with a dangerous weapon against a person 60 years or older: continued to pre-trial conference with conditions of having no contact with alleged victim.

Nov. 15

Marcelo Q Depaula, Vineyard Haven; DOB 01/25/1985, wanton destruction of property worth $1,200 or more, operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pre-trial conference with $100 bail.