The Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole presents a virtual discussion with Jane Fay Baker, veteran public school educator and printmaker, on Friday, Dec. 3, from 7:30 to 8:30 pm. Baker will speak on the similarities between the scientific method and the creative process, and how students can be encouraged to understand abstract concepts through their interest in visual communication. Visit the virtual event page at mbl.edu/falmouth-forum to learn more.